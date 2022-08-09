One person killed in Marrero shooting

The victim sustained numerous gunshot wounds before later dying at the hospital.

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Marrero that claimed the life of a male victim.

Deputies responded to the call of a shooting in the 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, deputies located the victim inside a house suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. It is believed by deputies that the victim had been shot outside the residence and then was moved inside.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

No information on a suspect is currently available. The victim's identity will be revealed once his family has been notified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Homicide Section at 504-364-5300, or contact Crimestoppers.