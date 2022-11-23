One person killed in second Central City homicide Wednesday

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m., and is the second homicide in the Central City area in five hours.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard that's left one male victim dead.

NOPD officials say the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m.. Police arrived and found the victim inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is currently no information on a suspect.

The homicide is the second that occurred in Central City on Wednesday. An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed when a bullet pierced through the wall of his home in the 3200 block of Second Street just after 11 a.m..

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, meaning investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the the investigation.

Investigators are continuing to look for clues, and the investigation is not over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The victim's identity will be revealed once an autopsy is done and his family has been made aware.