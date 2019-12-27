NEW ORLEANS — NOPD officials say a man was shot to death in Central City, but gave few details about the homicide Friday afternoon.

The victim was reportedly shot at the intersection of South Liberty and Terpsichore streets in Central City.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in a car near the intersection.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

No information about a suspect or possible motive in the shooting was released by NOPD Friday afternoon.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

