One woman killed, another wounded in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS — One woman was killed and another wounded in a double shooting in New Orleans East Tuesday afternoon.

According to New Orleans Police, both victims were found in the 7100 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 3:30 p.m.

EMS declared one victim dead on the scene. The other has been taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.