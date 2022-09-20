x
Crime

One woman killed, another wounded in New Orleans East shooting

EMS declared one victim dead on the scene. The other has been taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.
Credit: Артем Константин

NEW ORLEANS — One woman was killed and another wounded in a double shooting in New Orleans East Tuesday afternoon.

According to New Orleans Police, both victims were found in the 7100 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 3:30 p.m.

EMS declared one victim dead on the scene. The other has been taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

