NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Marshal's Service, the NOPD, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, State Police and the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office are partnering in Operation Boo Dat in an attempt to round up sex offenders who have active felony warrants related to sex offender registration or other felony offenses.
The operation is being conducted around the Halloween season and as part of the operation, a check will be made of the residence addresses on file for the offenders to make sure they are properly registered. That will occur Halloween night.
The operation, which will take place primarily in Orleans and Jefferson parishes is seeking 21 registered offenders and two have already been taken into custody.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the featured fugitives may contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 822-1111. A $1,000 fugitive reward is issued upon the arrest of the suspect.
The task force is seeking the following offenders:
- Robert Paul HEIDEL (AKA: “Bobby HAYDEL” W/M, DOB: 08/18/1957—62 years old, 5’05” 135 lbs. Blue Eyes/Brown Hair) HEIDEL is a Tier 3 Sex Offender convicted in LA in 1988 of Forcible Rape with a Juvenile Victim. HEIDEL is wanted by LA State Police on a 06/30/2018, Failure to Register (FTR) as a Sex Offender warrant. He was released from LA DOC custody and never reported to the New Orleans Police Department Sex Offender Registration Unit to register as a sex offender HEIDEL has been known to frequent the French Quarter area of New Orleans as well as St. Claude Ave. He also has prior ties to Tacoma, WA and Macon, GA.
- Jeremiah Shawn PRATER (AKA: “JP” B/M DOB: 03/12/1988—31 years old, 5’09” 160-175 lbs. Brown Eyes/Black Hair) PRATER is a Tier 1 Sex Offender convicted in LA in 2017 of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles. He is currently wanted by LA Probation and Parole on an 04/24/2019, LA Probation Violations warrant based on a prior Failure to Register (FTR) as a Sex Offender conviction. PRATER is also wanted by LA State Police on a 06/12/2019, felony FTR as a Sex Offender warrant as his current whereabouts are unknown. The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office also holds an active warrant for him for Failure to Appear in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court (OPCDC) on a pending felony FTR case. PRATER is known to have ties to New Orleans, Shreveport, Monroe, LA, as well as Georgia (GA).
- Bryant Vincento ANGELETTA (AKA: “Red”, B/M, DOB: 01/14/1964—55 years old, 5’07” 135 lbs. Brown Eyes and Black Hair) ANGELETTA is a Tier 3 Sex Offender and is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for FTR as a Sex Offender and by LA Probation and Parole on a LA Probation Violation warrant. He has been a fugitive since 2001. ANGELETTA was convicted in 2001 of Aggravated Oral Sexual Battery on a female child and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.
- Dejohn Joseph DOWNS (B/M, DOB: 04/19/1990—29 years old, 5’10” 135 lbs. Brown Eyes/Black Hair) DOWNS is wanted by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and LA Attorney General’s Office on a felony warrant from 2014 for Failure to Appear in Court (24th Judicial District Court-Jefferson Parish, LA) on Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of 13. LA AG Office investigation suggests that DOWNS has a long history with Child Pornography. DOWNS was last known to reside in the Harvey and Marrero, LA area but may have fled the state. DOWNS is not yet a convicted sex offender but has open sex based charges and is on the run.
- Christina Durham GUEVERA (AKA: Christina Lashanna Rose Durham, W/F, DOB: 11/21/1986—32 years old, 4’11” 248 lbs. Brown Eyes and Brown Hair). GUEVERA was convicted in LA in 2009 of Pornography Involving Juveniles and Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles Perform Sexually Immoral Acts. She is a Tier 2 Sex Offender wanted by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for felony FTR as a Sex Offender. She was last known to be residing in Harahan, LA and or Bogalusa, LA but also has ties to Pollock, LA.
- JC ALFORD (B/M, DOB: 06/29/1959---60 years old, 5’07” 220 lbs. Brown Eyes/Black Hair) ALFORD was convicted in 1996 of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature. Tier 3 Sex Offender. He was last living in New Orleans, LA. Wanted by New Orleans Police Department for FTR Sex Offender.
- Chris ANDERSON (AKA: “Tomato” B/M, DOB: 02/14/1963—56 years old, 5’11” 250 plus lbs. Brown Eyes/Black or Bald Hair) ANDERSON was convicted in 2006 of Sexual Battery and in 2010 and 2013 for FTR as a Sex Offender. He is a Tier 2 Sex Offender. ANDERSON is wanted by New Orleans Police Department for FTR as a Sex Offender.
- ARRESTED Edward Byron BLUNT (B/M, DOB: 02/02/1994—25 years of age, 6’00” 220 lbs. Brown Eyes/Black Hair) BLUNT was convicted in LA in 2017 of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and is a Tier 1 Sex Offender. BLUNT is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for felony FTR as a Sex Offender. He was last known to be residing in New Orleans, LA.
- Calvin E. FISHER (AKA: “Head” B/M, DOB: 10/09/1984—35 years old, 6’00” 223 lbs. Brown Eyes/Black Hair) FISHER was convicted in LA in 2006 of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. He is a Tier 1 Sex Offender. FISHER is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for felony FTR as a Sex Offender.
- Seigfred GORDON (B/M, DOB: 01/07/1965—54 years old, 5’11” 195 lbs. Brown Eyes/Black Hair). GORDON was convicted in LA in 2004 of Molestation of a Juvenile. He is a Tier 2 Sex Offender. GORDON is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for felony FTR as a Sex Offender. He was last known to be residing in New Orleans, LA.
- Shea Michel MAHEIA (AKA: “Tonto” or “Humpback” B/M, DOB: 02/13/1960—59 years old, 5’11” 156 lbs. Brown Eyes/Black Hair) MAHEIA was convicted in LA in 1997 of Aggravated Incest and is a Tier 3 Sex Offender. MAHEIA is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for felony FTR as a Sex Offender. He was last residing in New Orleans, LA.
- Gregory MYLES (B/M, DOB: 10/21/1982,--37 years old, 6’00” 225 lbs. Brown Eyes/Black Hair) MYLES was convicted in LA in 2004 of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. He is a Tier 1 Sex Offender. MYLES is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for felony FTR as a Sex Offender. He was last known to be residing in New Orleans, LA.
- Jonathan Dewayne PETERS (W/M, DOB: 03/26/1986—33 years old, 6’01”, 150 lbs. Blue Eyes/Blonde Hair) PETERS was convicted in Michigan in 2005 and 2006 of Criminal Sexual Conduct Third and Fourth Degree (Victim 13-15 years of age). He is a Tier 3 Sex Offender. PETERS is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for felony FTR as a Sex Offender. He was last known to be residing on the streets of New Orleans, LA.
- ARRESTED Roosevelt WEBSTER (B/M, DOB: 11/24/1967—51 years old, 6’00” 245 lbs. Brown Eyes/Black Hair) WEBSTER was convicted in LA in 1999 of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. He was also convicted in 2011 of FTR as a Sex Offender. He is a Tier 1 Sex Offender. WEBSTER is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for felony FTR as a Sex Offender.
- Andre K. BROWN (AKA: Jerome Brown or “Okie” Brown, B/M, DOB: 01/09/1956—63 years old, 5’11” 186 lbs. Brown Eyes/Black Hair or Bald) BROWN was convicted in LA in 1995 of Aggravated Incest. He is a Tier 3 Sex Offender. BROWN is currently wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for felony FTR as a Sex Offender. He was last known to be residing on the streets of New Orleans, LA.
- Anthony Joseph ROBERTS (W/M, DOB: 09/03/1970—49 years old, 5’08” 150 lbs. Green Eyes/Brown Hair) ROBERTS was convicted in LA in 1997 of Attempted Forcible Rape and he is a Tier 3 Sex Offender. ROBERTS is wanted by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for felony FTR as a Sex Offender. He was last known to be residing at Jefferson and Clearview Parkway in Jefferson Parish, LA.
- Kenneth Anthony BOUDREAUX (W/M, DOB: 05/29/1972—47 years old, 5’10” 191 lbs. Green Eyes/Bald) BOUDREAUX was convicted in LA in 2013 of Pornography Involving Juveniles and he is a Tier 2 Sex Offender. BOUDREAUX is wanted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for multiple felony counts of FTR as a Sex Offender/Registry Violations. He was last residing in Golden Meadow, LA but at one point was originally listed with law enforcement as residing briefly in the New Orleans, LA area.
- Jolene Veronica PARKS (W/F, DOB: 04/27/1982—37 years old, 5’00” 140 lbs. Green Eyes/Brown Hair) PARKS was convicted in LA in 2010 for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. She was convicted in 2013 and 2015 for FTR as a Sex Offender and she is a Tier 1 Sex Offender. PARKS is currently wanted by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for FTR as a Sex Offender. She was last known to be residing in Waggaman, LA.
- Shunterrence Dewayne TRAMMELL (B/M, DOB: 09/24/1990—29 years old, 5’06” 120 lbs. Brown Eyes/Black Hair) TRAMMELL was convicted in 2014 via the U.S. Military of Abusive Sexual Contact. He is a Tier 1 Sex Offender. TRAMMELL is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for felony FTR as a Sex Offender and he was last known to be residing in New Orleans.
- Steven Don Re Jr. (W/M, DOB: 07/31/1993—26 years old, 5’09” 140 lbs. Blue Eyes/Brown Hair) RE was convicted in 2011 in LA of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles. He was also convicted in 2014 of FTR as a Sex Offender. He is a Tier 1 Sex Offender. Re is currently wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for felony FTR as a Sex Offender.
- Quinton Lee ANTHONY (AKA: Quentin Anthony, B/M, DOB: 11/11/1981-37 years old or 10/10/1981, 6’02” 360 plus pounds) ANTHONY was convicted in Texas in 2010 of Indecency with Child/Contact. He is a Tier 3 Sex Offender. ANTHONY is currently wanted by the New Orleans Police Department on an outstanding 2016 felony FTR as a Sex Offender warrant. He has ties to FL, TX, and LA.