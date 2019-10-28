NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Marshal's Service, the NOPD, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, State Police and the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office are partnering in Operation Boo Dat in an attempt to round up sex offenders who have active felony warrants related to sex offender registration or other felony offenses.

The operation is being conducted around the Halloween season and as part of the operation, a check will be made of the residence addresses on file for the offenders to make sure they are properly registered. That will occur Halloween night.

The operation, which will take place primarily in Orleans and Jefferson parishes is seeking 21 registered offenders and two have already been taken into custody.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the featured fugitives may contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 822-1111. A $1,000 fugitive reward is issued upon the arrest of the suspect.

The task force is seeking the following offenders: