OPSO deputy carjacked, service weapon stolen while off duty

NEW ORLEANS — An off-duty Orleans Parish Sheriff's deputy was carjacked overnight, with the thief making off with her personal vehicle and service weapon, according to the sheriff's office.

The carjacking took place just after midnight near I-610 and Franklin Avenue in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood.

The deputy was not injured in the carjacking, and few details about what happened were released Friday afternoon.

Neither the car nor the gun have been recovered, according to OPSO officials.

