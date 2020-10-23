OPSO recruit arrested for smuggling marijuana into prison

Lewis reportedly admitted to OPSO investigators that he had smuggled packages containing contraband into the Orleans Justice Center.

NEW ORLEANS — A former Orleans Parish Sheriff's deputy recruit was arrested Wednesday on charges that he smuggled packages into the parish jail.

Recruit Jeremiah Lewis was arrested on one count each of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal institution, as well as two counts of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and three counts of malfeasance in office.

Lewis reportedly admitted to OPSO investigators that he had smuggled packages containing contraband into the Orleans Justice Center on at least two occasions in return for compensation.

“This arrest demonstrates that we are upholding our zero-tolerance policy on contraband," said Sheriff Marlin Gusman in a statement. "Keeping our facility free of contraband is an ongoing challenge that we face head on and root out as quickly as possible. I want to thank the OPSO investigators for putting a stop to this latest scheme.”

Lewis was hired by the Sheriff’s Office in October 2019. He has since been terminated.

