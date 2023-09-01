City Council Committee to consider ordinance requiring parking lot attendants in CBD, French Quarter

The ordinance will be reviewed at a committee meeting on Jan. 11.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — In the wake of a rash of vehicle break-ins at parking lots in and around downtown New Orleans, a City Council Committee will consider an ordinance aimed at helping prevent vehicle break-ins.

The proposed ordinance would establish rules to require parking lots in the Central Business District and French Quarter to have attendants for security reasons.

The New Orleans City Council Community Development Committee, chaired by Councilmember Freddie King III, will consider the ordinance at its upcoming meeting on Wednesday, January 11.

"Ensuring the safety of our citizens is always a top priority," said Councilmember King. "This ordinance is an important step towards providing additional security measures in the parking lots of our city."

The committee has also invited Richard’s Disposal and the Sanitation department regarding garbage and recycling delays.

The meeting will take place at 1 p.m. at City Hall. The public is welcome to attend and give feedback.