Orleans Justice Center inmates barricade themselves, demanding upgrades to their pod

Currently, the standoff has been non-violent as negotiations proceed.

NEW ORLEANS — Inmates in a high-security pod inside the Orleans Justice Center barricaded themselves while demanding upgrades to their pod on Friday.

The inmates had provided jail staff with a letter asking for upgrades. According to a press release from the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, nobody has been injured and there has been no violence.

Deputies are not entering the pod and are trying to de-escalate and negotiate to resolve the situation.