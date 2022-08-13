x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Orleans Justice Center inmates barricade themselves, demanding upgrades to their pod

Currently, the standoff has been non-violent as negotiations proceed.
Credit: Артем Константин

NEW ORLEANS — Inmates in a high-security pod inside the Orleans Justice Center barricaded themselves while demanding upgrades to their pod on Friday.

The inmates had provided jail staff with a letter asking for upgrades. According to a press release from the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, nobody has been injured and there has been no violence.

Deputies are not entering the pod and are trying to de-escalate and negotiate to resolve the situation.

A similar demonstration occurred in a women's pod but was resolved quickly.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Judge rejects bond reduction for teens accused of dragging woman to her death

Before You Leave, Check This Out