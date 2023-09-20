Supervisors at Orleans Justice Center walk out after inmates start fires and stabbings

Supervisors on the shift said they were overwhelmed and decided to leave their posts.

Four prison supervisors at the Orleans Justice Center walked out last Friday, Sept.15, during their shifts, after inmates caused multiple fires, stabbings and threw feces in lockup.

Supervisors on the shift said they were overwhelmed and decided to leave their posts.

On Thursday night inmates had already started a series of fires in the common areas of the jail. At the time, deputies were able to stop the fires using hoses and fire extinguishers, according to NOLA.com.

Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Casey McGee says the jail is short-staffed and the growing inmate population is only making things more difficult and has led to more chaos inside the jail. They say more violent incidents have occurred over the past few weeks.

Within the past few months, the jail’s population has increased 30 percent. The department is short of almost 200 employees, while the jail currently holds over 1,000 inmates, according to our partners.

McGee says the sheriff’s office is making a conscious effort to “make sure our staff is protected,”.