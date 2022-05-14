Orleans Levee police vehicle stolen; Levee police traffic stops halted

With a stolen police car on the streets, Orleans Levee officers will not be making any traffic stops until it is recovered.

NEW ORLEANS — Someone stole a marked Orleans Levee District police vehicle from outside the station Saturday.

With a stolen police car on the streets, Orleans Levee officers will not be making any traffic stops until it is recovered, according to NOPD. Anyone pulled over by an Orleans Levee vehicle should call 911.

Police say the car was stolen around 8 a.m. Saturday morning from the station on Franklin Avenue.

Officials described the car as a 2021 Chevy Tahoe with Louisiana license plate 274608. The vehicle has heavy front-end damage and is missing the passenger side mirror.