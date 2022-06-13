Criminal court to reopen Tuesday with limited security

Hutson had recalled the deputies to the jail and that left other entities that receive security from the sheriff's office without the manpower needed.

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Huston says criminal court will be able to resume Tuesday morning with limited security for jury trials. Other proceedings will be virtual. She says her office is working on staffing plans.

Proceedings not requiring a jury will be moved to Zoom. The sheriff’s office will be meeting with the court system daily to discuss needs while working to implement a temporary staffing plan. Sheriff Hutson says staffing shortages and other needs, like technology and training, are all being assessed.

Criminal court was closed Monday after Hutson pulled her deputies back from duties there following the deaths of two inmates over the weekend at the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Criminal court officials said they were surprised by the move as they try to catch up to a backlog of trials that weren't being held during the height of the COVID pandemic.

One inmate at the jail died following a fight over the weekend that involved three others. Two other inmates were hospitalized but are stable according to justice center officials.