Orleans Parish DA Special Grand Jury indicted 18-year-old after March 21 homicide

Police said the incident was initially considered an unclassified death but after an autopsy, it changed to a black male who died of a gunshot wound.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced Wednesday, the indictment against an 18-year-old male on a murder charge for a March 21 homicide in the St. Bernard area.

According to the NOPD, officials found the body of an unknown person in the beginning stages of decomposition on that Monday in the 4200 block of Hamburg Street.

NOPD Homicide Unit detectives said they positively identified Tyrone Steele as the suspect after further investigation and presented a case against Steele to the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Special Grand Jury, which landed him a second-degree murder indictment.

Steele was arrested on March 30 and has been in custody in the Orleans Parish Justice Center. He will be booked accordingly for the recent charger but he also faces several other charges such as:

Four first-degree murder charges

Two additional homicide cases