Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office closes investigation into the deaths of 2 OJC residents

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have closed the investigations into the death of two OJC residents. The two inmates died this past June while in custody.

OPSO released an executive summary of the closed investigations from Graham Bosworth, OPSO’s chief legal officer saying:

“The first death was that of Chad Neyland. Mr. Neyland was arrested on June 10, 2022, for allegations of Theft, Possession Oxycodone, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The investigation into the death of Chad Neyland involved interviews of 52 witnesses, including deputies, medical personnel, and residents of the OCJ, along with a detailed review of the security footage from the pod and medical records. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that Mr. Neyland had committed suicide by intentionally falling headfirst onto the cement floor of the jail from the mezzanine level of his unit in the jail while suffering the effects of detoxification from a heroin addiction."