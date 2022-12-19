NOPD investigates three separate shootings in New Orleans

Investigators are working to gather evidence in the shootings.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating three separate shootings that happened on Sunday across New Orleans.

The first shooting happened in the 1700 block of St. Philip Street in Treme.

Initial reports show a male victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment by EMS.

Police say the call for service came at 12:10 a.m. and was confirmed at 12:21 a.m.

Police are also working on an investigation into a shooting in the Desire neighborhood.

An NOPD report says that the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Johnny Jackson Blvd. Initial reports show a female victim with at least one gunshot wound. She was transported by EMS to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police say the call came out at 8:05 p.m. on Sunday and was confirmed a half hour later at 8:35 p.m. No other information is available.

The NOPD is also investigating a shooting at the intersection of Felicity Street and Simon Bolivar Avenue.

Initial information shows an adult male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported via private conveyance to a local hospital.

Police say they were initially notified of the shooting at about 10:53 a.m. on December 18, with confirmation received several hours later at about 2:18 a.m. on December 19.