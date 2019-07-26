NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans massage parlor operator was sentenced Thursday on charges related to interstate prostitution, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Anh Duong, 72, owned and operated a pair of "Asian massage parlors" in New Orleans East, according to prosecutors. But according to court filings, both the Lily Pad and the Rose Garden were "commercial sex enterprises" staffed by women brought across state lines from Texas and Mississippi.

Duong was sentenced to five years of probation, one year of electronic monitoring and must pay a $100 fee.

He is also legally unable to be self-employed without receiving approval from the court, and was ordered to participate in a behavioral treatment program. Duong must also submit to a search of his business and financial records if his probation officer has reasonable suspicion that a crime may have been committed.