NEW ORLEANS — A former nurse is the latest victim of auto theft in New Orleans, but when someone stole his car, they also took the family’s dog which was in backseat. It happened around 7:30 Monday night, right in front of the man’s home in the 1300 block of Desire Street.

When New Orleans Police located John Matson’s car Tuesday morning near the 1800 of Orleans Avenue, they found a bullet casing near the bumper.

“There’s a bullet hole in my car. The inside is trashed, there was drug paraphernalia, there was drinks, and change and people’s credit cards I’ve never seen before,” said Matson.

Matson says he was packing up his Nissan Rogue to pick up his daughter in Florida. He put the family’s dog in first, and went back inside his home to get more bags.

“My neighbor screamed that some guy got into my car and stole my car with my dog in it,” said Matson.

Matson had left the doors unlocked, but the key was with him. This particular model doesn’t require the key to be in the ignition to start the engine. It just has to be in a certain range, and the driver can push a button to start the car. Police told Matson, he was likely close enough for the thief to put the car in drive.

“I try to stay humble and realize people are more desperate than I am. I try to find forgiveness. I would just like to have my dog back,” said Matson.

The dog’s name is Rory, a five year-old Black Mouth Kerr.

“This dog is the love of my daughter’s life, and the whole family’s, and she’s sick and she needs medicine,” said Matson.

There have been other reported cases of auto burglaries in this area. Roughly two weeks ago, criminals smashed the windows of more than 20 cars in the Bywater neighborhood. There have been reports of auto burglaries in the Broadmoor neighborhood as well. Last month, more than 40 cars had been burglarized in just two nights in New Orleans East. All taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It shows the sense of desperation and addiction in this town,” said Matson.

Perhaps showing a more caring side of the city, someone found Rory this afternoon near the intersection of Dauphine and Bartholomew Streets. After a very long night and day of worrying, Rory was reunited with the family.

For Matson, the ordeal is over. Police dusted the car for fingerprints. No word yet on a suspect. Police say if you have a car with keyless ignition, make sure the key is far enough from your car to prevent the signal to reach it. They suggest placing the key in a box or container that can block the signal. The problem of car break-ins and theft was widespread before the pandemic. We’ve see recent reminders that it never really left.