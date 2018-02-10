NEW ORLEANS - Two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting on Canal Street that left two women injured have been arrested in Tennessee by U.S. Marshals, according to the NOPD.

Byron Wilson, 20, and Derrion Robinson, 20, were wanted for the shooting on September 23. That shooting was captured on video and showed a group casually walking around before words were exchanged and a shot was fired.

The two women who were injured did not receive life-threatening injuries and were not involved in the exchange prior to the shooting.

The arrest of Wilson and Robinson occurred in Franklin, Tennessee, just south of Nashville.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the NOPD VOWS Unit developed information leading them to the Franklin location.

Police said a perimeter was set up and that Wilson tried to escape, but gave up after being challenged by officers.

Police believe that Wilson was the shooter and that he fired after Robinson instructed him to do so.

© 2018 WWL