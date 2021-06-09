Parents are being asked to help put an end to juvenile crime

"Instead of debating issues of race and crime, Muhammad says neighborhood-level actions must be taken like having volunteer mediators to de-escalate arguments"

NEW ORLEANS — In the wake of several high-profile violent crimes in New Orleans this week, some community members are demanding more action, not from the police but from parents and people in their own neighborhoods.

From the mass shooting at a teen party in New Orleans East to carjackings and a variety of other violence, some assumptions are being made about the suspects in the crimes.

“This is us killing us, specifically in the black community. It’s us killing us,” said Austin Badon, clerk of First City Court in Orleans Parish.

Badon lives near the site of that mass shooting which wounded nine people on Saturday night. He said if the people behind that shooting are juveniles, then it clearly exposes the lack of parenting in their lives. Badon believes not only are young offenders criminals but their parents also bare responsibility. He compares it to leaving a child in a hot car.

“We will hold somebody accountable for leaving their kids in a car, but we don’t hold them accountable for letting their kids walk the streets whatever hour of the day, carjacking, shooting murdering people with guns and we don’t hold them accountable. Something has got to be done,” said Badon.

Some parents are stepping up. A group of mothers who have had a child murdered, recently held a peace rally in New Orleans East. Attending that rally was Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams. With intense scrutiny on what some are calling his more lenient approach to juvenile justice, Williams warned against viewing all teens under a certain light.

“Most of our young people are doing what we want and expect from them. Most of the adults in our community are working hard every day just to get by. There are a finite number who want to wreak havoc on this community,” said Williams at the Let Me Live Rally at Joe Brown Park.

Without citing the source of his numbers, Roosevelt Muhammad gets more specific on the number of young offenders.

“A small segment, only about 5 percent of those youth are criminals,” said Muhammad.

Muhammad runs a networking business called Young Professionals Movement. It tries to steer kids away from crime. Muhammad says too often, a menacing minority is undermining a majority of good-hearted teens.

“That’s a small element, so the other ones are victims of the criminal element, and they get labeled because of what they do,” said Muhammad.

Instead of debating issues of race and crime, Muhammad says neighborhood level actions must be taken like having volunteer mediators to de-escalate arguments among young people.

“Immediately when something jumps off you got to have a force to divide them or their energy is going to grow,” said Muhmmad.