Toddler found dead with burns, bruises; Parents arrested, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say two parents are facing cruelty charges after their toddler was found dead with burns and bruises to their body in New Orleans on Wednesday.

The New Orleans Police Department said the 17-month-old child was found unresponsive in the 3700 block of Texas Drive in the Algiers area. The police department said detectives with its Child Abuse Unit identified the child's parents, 23-year-old Johnna Barnum and 24-year-old Donell Williams, as suspects.

Both Barnum and Williams were arrested and booked on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, the NOPD said. Police say additional charges are possible as the death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this child's death is asked to call NOPD's Special Victim Section child abuse detectives at 504-658-5267. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

