Parents of 14 year old fatally shot Christmas night plead for answers

NEW ORLEANS — It's been three days since a 14-year old boy was killed in New Orleans East. His parents still don't know why or who shot their son.

Jamere Alfred was shot and killed while running an errand to Walgreens on Bullard Ave on Christmas night. He was with a few family members when according to NOPD, someone drove by and began shooting, killing Jamere. Police still have not released a possible suspect or motive.

"A caring person, that was first and for most for him. He wanted to save the world and bring peace to the world," his parents, LaRicha and John Alfred said while sharing stories about their son.

They are heartbroken, confused, and still struggling to accept that their 14-year-old son is gone.

"He always would ask why people do other things to hurt people," his father said.

"Life of the party, liked to dance, football, band, just caring, loving type of smart kid," his mother said.

They explain that their son is the type of person who would quite literally, give someone the shirt off his back or the shoes off his feet. They remember a recent incident when he gave a teammate who didn't have shoes a pair of his own.

"One of his football team members didn't have shoes and I had bought him two pairs of cleats," his dad recalls. "I was trying to look for the other pair of cleats and after searching and searching he said, 'Dad, we're not going to find the cleats.' He said, 'because one of the guys didn't have cleats.' That's Ja'mere."

They share these stories hoping someone will come forward to tell them why his life was cut short.

"Never thought we would be here. Never," they said. "You don't go from being a great kid to being murdered in any walk of life, but this is what happened."

Sunday evening, his parents, friends, classmates, and city leaders held a prayer vigil at that same spot he was fatally shot to celebrate Jamere's life and pray for someone to come forward with answers.

"Not only the answers to his case, but overall the crime in the city overall. Too many parents hurting," John Alfred said.

Answers wont bring Jamere back, but it will help his family move forward.

"At least we'll know," his parents said. "An ending to it."

They pray their tragedy could be a turning point for the city.

"Hopefully the good that comes out is the community can come together and say enough is enough," John Alfred said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the homicide unit at 504- 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.