Parking company plans to install cameras, lights in wake of car break-ins

NEW ORLEANS — Premium Parking, the company that owns the lots where break ins are happening during Pelicans games, says they have been in contact with the NOPD. Jim Huger, CEO of Premium Parking says the breaks ins are unfortunate.

“We’ve been in contact with the Saints organization we’re in constant contact with NOPD letting them know these incidents are happening and we encourage all customers, don’t put valuables in the car and so forth but I think together we can beat this and get the city safe again,” Huger said.

Huger says the lots are park at your own risk, but the company is working to install more lighting and cameras in some lots. He says, the burglaries are frustrating for the company as well.

“It’s frustrating as a business owner. We pay lots of taxes we do a fair share to make sure we’re running an honest business and when we’re swimming upstream against an obvious failure of city services. It’s frustrating but we don’t’ want to be gadflies about it we want to be part of the solution,” Huger said.

Huger says depending on the event and the night, parking lots are often full, but with the recent car break ins they worry their lots won’t be used as much.