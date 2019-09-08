A jury took less than half an hour to convict a Pearl River man on child molestation charges Wednesday, the district attorney's office said.

Claude Wayne Bennett, 68, was convicted of two counts of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, according to a statement from the office of Warren Montgomery, the district attorney for Washington and St. Tammany parishes.

He faces 25 to 99 years in prison.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Bennett "manipulated the victim's family members and took advantage of the victim for his own sexual gratification."

The jury found him guilty after 25 minutes of deliberation.