Pedestrian fatally struck by multiple cars trying to cross I-10 lanes

The driver struck the pedestrian, knocking him into the road. Police say multiple other cars then struck the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — A pedestrian trying to cross I-10 was struck by multiple cars and killed just before midnight Thursday, police said.

According to the NOPD, a pickup truck was headed eastbound on I-10 around 11:53 p.m. while a pedestrian tried to cross the interstate near Norman C. Francis Parkway.

The driver struck the pedestrian, knocking him into the road. Police say multiple other cars then struck the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian has not been identified.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and police said he was cooperating with their investigation.

More Stories: