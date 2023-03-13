NOPD investigates after pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run on Airline Highway

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. Monday near the corner of Livingston Street and Airline Highway not far from the Jefferson parish line.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says they are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Airline Highway.

Few details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing. Police have not reported a description of the vehicle involved in the crash.