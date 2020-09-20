Pedestrian killed by car in Mid-City, NOPD says

The fatal crash happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of North Lopez and Canal streets, according to police.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a pedestrian's death after being struck by a car in Mid-City Sunday morning.

The fatal crash happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of North Lopez and Canal streets, according to police.

Initial reports show the victim -- who was only identified as an elderly female -- was struck by a Ford F-150 while crossing the intersection and died at the scene.

The truck's driver remained at the scene after the collision. Police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

