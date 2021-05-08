x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

Pedestrian killed walking across Chef Menteur Highway overnight

According to police, the accident happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an overnight traffic fatality that claimed the life of a pedestrian in the Plum Orchard neighborhood.

According to police, the accident happened Saturday around 1:20 a.m. in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

In a release from the NOPD, a man was crossing the eastbound lanes of Chef Menteur Highway when a driver of a Mazda CX9 hit him.

The man died on the scene, said NOPD. 

Police said the driver of the Mazda stayed on the scene after the accident.

Traffic Fatality Investigator Richard Chambers is over the ongoing investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Fatality Unit at 504-658-6208.

RELATED: Seven teens injured after allegedly stealing a truck are reportedly repeat offenders

RELATED: 2 more arrests in 2010 Kenner killing investigation prompted by call from Unsolved Mysteries