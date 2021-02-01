Pedestrian killed walking along Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish

Police said Robert was wearing dark clothes when the accident happened, pedestrian are asked to make themselves visible to cars by wearing bright colored clothing.

HAMMOND, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 55 north of LA 3234 in Tangipahoa Parish, that happened Thursday night.

According to police, 49-year-old Robert A. Mayeaux of Maurepas was walking northbound along the interstate just before 11 p.m., when a 2017 Kenworth 18-wheeler, also going north, pushed Mayeaux off the road.

Mayeaux was brought to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

Police said Robert was wearing dark clothing when the accident happened. Pedestrian are asked to make themselves visible to cars when walking near roadways by wearing bright colored clothing.

Louisiana State Police said the driver of the 18-wheeler was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened and was not hurt.

A blood sample was taken from the driver to rule out impairment.

Louisiana law prohibits pedestrians from crossing any interstate, except in case of an emergency. If so, they are asked to carry a flashlight and if there is no sidewalk, pedestrians should walk on the shoulder or roadway edge facing traffic.