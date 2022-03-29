Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-10, NOPD reports

According to police, the female pedestrian was walking on I-10 East near I-510 South just before 8 p.m. when she was hit by a car.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was struck and killed by a car while walking on I-10 East, according to New Orleans police.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the Louisiana DOTD, all lanes on I-10E were closed at the scene of the crash as of 8:30 p.m.