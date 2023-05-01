'We need action!' | Saints, Pelicans call on NOPD after more car break-ins

Several cars were broken into outside the Smoothie King Center during the Pelicans win over the Houston Rockets Wednesday night.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints and Pelicans organization is calling for action from New Orleans police after several cars were broken into outside the Smoothie King Center Wednesday night.

Saints and Pelicans spokesperson Greg Bensel said that the organization is "very concerned" and that the "constant" car break-ins outside the Smoothie King Center and Superdome have caught the attention of the NFL and NBA at a time when the Pelicans are championship contenders and New Orleans is preparing to host a Super Bowl in 2025.

"We need action!" a spokesperson for the Saints and Pelicans organization told WWL-TV.

The crimes happened in a parking lot on Julia and Rampart as well as various other lots around the area, according to victims who spoke with WWL-TV.

This is not the first-time fans returning from a fun evening at a Pelicans game found their cars burglarized.

In early December, more than a dozen cars were burglarized near Lafayette and Bolivar during the game. The parking lot where the vehicles were broken into is about a 10-minute walk from the Smoothie King Center.

The lot is a common parking spot for folks going to events at the Smoothie King Center or Superdome.

Interim NOPD Superintendent Michell Woodfork is set to host a press conference at 2 p.m. today. WWL-TV will carry the press conference live on WWLTV.com, the WWL-TV app and our social media channels.