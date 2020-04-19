A wanted Pennsylvania fugitive was arrested Sunday after police found him on Jacksonville Beach during a check to ensure that everyone was complying with the new beach rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While conducting a check of the 500 block of Beach Proper South at 8:20 a.m., police found 30-year-old Mario Matthew Gatti loitering close to the dunes, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Gatti is a wanted fugitive for a criminal homicide out of Arnold, Pennsylvania, police said. He was taken into custody and booked into the Duval County Jail as a Fugitive from Justice.

He also faces charges for giving false information to law enforcement officers in felony or missing investigation and possession of a new legend drug without a prescription.

Mario Matthew Gatti, 30, was wanted for criminal homicide out of Arnold, Pennsylvania. Hee was captured by police at Jacksonville Beach.

Jacksonville Beach Police Department

RELATED: Here's what Jacksonville Beach looked like during partial 'reopening' Friday

RELATED: Live Cam: Here’s what Jacksonville Beach looks like right now 🏖️

RELATED: Jacksonville beaches, parks reopen Friday