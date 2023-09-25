Person found stabbed to death inside vehicle near Pines Village

x
Crime

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department was called to a fatal stabbing at the intersection of Old Gentilly Road at Reynes Street between Pines Village and Plum Orchard on Monday morning.

According to the NOPD, officers found a male victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple stab wounds at approximately 7:25 a.m.

The victim was declared dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once further information becomes available.

