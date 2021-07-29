Person of interest sought in fatal Canal Street stabbing

Police say the man they are looking for also had a distinguishable dark-colored drawstring bag with a white or silver stripe across the back.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is looking for a man believed to have been involved in a fatal Canal Street stabbing Tuesday.

The man, who was seen in surveillance video wearing all black clothing a stocking cap and brown shoes, may have information on the murder, police say.

Police say the man they are looking for also had a distinguishable dark-colored drawstring bag with a white or silver stripe across the back.

Around 1:20 a.m., the male victim got into a fight with an unknown man near the intersection of Canal and Carondolet streets. The attacker then stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing.

The victim died from his injuries.

He has not been publicly identified.

