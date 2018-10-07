Police are looking for a man they say may have valuable information about a murder in the Holy Cross neighborhood earlier this year.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 21-year-old David Variste is a person of interest in a murder that happened in the 6100 block of Todd Place on April 11. Police say is not wanted in connection with the murder.

Police say a magistrate judge has signed a warrant to obtain a DNA sample from Variste.

Anyone with information about Variste’s whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD homicide unite at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

