Person of interest sought in 'intentionally set' fire at French Quarter Rouses

NEW ORLEANS — The State Fire Marshal's Office is trying to identify a person of interest in connection with an intentionally set fire that broke out in a grocery store on Royal Street earlier this month.

Around 10:30 a.m. on July 6, firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Rouses Market at the intersection of Royal and St. Peter.

The fire was reportedly set on a shelf of paper towels, but another customer saw the flames and extinguished the fire with a jug of water.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say video evidence led them to the conclusion that the fire was intentionally set, and showed a man now being looked at as a person of interest in connection with the arson.

The man is seen wearing a large, black backpack over a white t-shirt with "New Orleans" written in blue lettering on the front, with a dark hat bearing an unknown design and blue jeans.

He was last seen in the French Quarter headed towards Esplanade Avenue.

Anybody who is able to provide information about the man's identity and location could be eligible for a cash reward. Anybody with information can call the State Fire Marshal's arson hotline at 1-844-954-1221.

