'Persons of interest' sought after 5 shot on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are looking for two “persons of interest” following a shooting on Bourbon Street that left five people wounded early Sunday morning.

The NOPD shared photos of three men including an unknown black man wearing all black who was later seen on security video firing a gun. Police say the suspect was also seen walking with the two other individuals who are now wanted for questioning.

Five people were wounded around 3 a.m. near Bourbon and Orleans streets after an argument broke out between two people in the middle of the city’s tourism center. One person was detained at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting or the whereabouts of the persons of interest is asked to call the NOPD detectives at 504-658-6080. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.