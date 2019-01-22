LULING, La. — Deputies say a pharmacist in St. Charles Parish fatally shot a man who tried to rob a drug store at gunpoint Monday night.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 6 p.m. at Thrift Village Drugs store on Paul Maillard Road.

Investigators say a masked man entered the store with a handgun, ordered employees behind the counter and demanded drugs. At some point, a scuffle happened and the pharmacist pulled out his own gun and shot the robber.

Deputies say the robber ran away from the store but collapsed and died behind the strip mall. The sheriff's office has not released the man's name but did describe him as a white man with a thin build and short hair.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office via the 911 center.