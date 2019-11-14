ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office took a suspect into custody for causing a disturbance on Highway 1082 Thursday morning.

But the suspect likely won't face any charges, because laws in St. Tammany Parish only apply to humans. The traffic disruptor was a pig.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office posted photos of the animal to Facebook after responding to reports that they needed to "catch a pig" causing traffic issues near Thornhill Road.

The pictures show two deputies - identified as Deputy Poche and Cpl. Schilling - holding onto the pig with a makeshift leash on the side of the road.

The pig was taken to the St. Tammany Parish Animal Control for holding. A mugshot was not available when this article was published.

Officials say it has an owner, and they're planning to keep the pig at the animal control facility until they come to pick it up. Anybody with information is encouraged to call St. Tammany Parish Animal Services at 985-809-0183.

