NEW ORLEANS — A pizza delivery driver had his delivery stolen by two men who pulled out a gun early Sunday morning, according to information released by the NOPD.

Just after midnight, according to initial reports filed with the New Orleans Police Department, the driver was delivering a pizza to the 1000 block of Oretha Castle Hayley Boulevard in Central City, just north of the Pontchartrain Expressway.

The victim told police two men - one on foot and the other on a bike - approached him. One of the men reportedly pulled a gun out and took the pizza before both pizza robbers fled.

It is unclear if any cash was taken in the robbery.

NOPD officials have not provided any additional details about the case, which is being investigated as an armed robbery with a gun.

Ed. Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the robbery took place in the CBD. It has been updated to reflect that the robbery happened in Central City.