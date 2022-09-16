Plaintiffs against proposed settlement in lawsuits against Bob Dean

The proposed Couhig settlement would divvy up about $15 million in insurance proceeds, but nothing directly from Dean.

NEW ORLEANS — Fierce opposition has emerged against a proposed class action settlement of the hundreds of lawsuits against nursing home owner Bob Dean over his ill-fated evacuation of more than 800 of his nursing home patients during Hurricane Ida.

The opposition is not coming from Dean, but from the other plaintiffs’ attorneys who represent the majority of the nursing home patients who have sued Dean.

“I think it is outrageous and it's a severe injustice,” said Morris Bart, whose New Orleans law firm represents about 160 of the plaintiffs.

Last month's proposed settlement of the lawsuits against Bob Dean was filed by Rob Couhig and Partners as a class action, a move that would consolidate all claims into one big payout.

The proposed Couhig settlement would divvy up about $15 million in insurance proceeds, but nothing directly from Dean.

Bart said the settlement not only lets Dean personally off the hook, it was kept secret from him and most of the other attorneys representing many of the 843 patients who suffered in the flooded warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish.

“Class counsel knew that Bob Dean’s victims opposed the deal but rather than pursue fair settlement terms, they worked, instead, to eliminate the victims’ ability to oppose them,” Bart and attorney Matthew Hemmer wrote in their memorandum in opposition to the settlement.

Bart says he is seeking to force Couhig to disclose how the so-called secret settlement came about. And he's not the only one.

Former New Orleans Clerk of Criminal Court Arthur Morrell is suing on behalf of his cousin Lisa Renard, whose leg was amputated after staying in the warehouse.

“I don't think it's legal and there may be some ethical problems, too, because you're supposed to disclose to every party,” Morrell said.

Couhig, an experienced class action attorney, said it's important to move quickly because many of the plaintiffs are elderly and in poor health. He also said Dean's assets appear to be tied up in other unrelated claims against him.

The settlement is not only “fair and rational,” Couhig said but would allow the plaintiffs to collect money by the end of this year. He said he opposes wasting more time chasing Dean’s assets because they are “already encumbered.”

Bart disagrees, saying his investigators discovered several swanky properties owned by Dean that are worth millions.

“As if the estate in Georgia and the ranch in Oregon isn't enough, now about the Triangle C Ranch in New Mexico?” Bart said, showing glossy color pictures of the properties. “Is it fair for a guy that lives like a king and has millions and millions of dollars in property to walk away from a settlement and not pay one dollar?”

Morrell said until Dean’s actual net worth is calculated, a settlement would be premature.

“What is this guy worth? What are his companies worth?” Morrell asked. “We don't know. So how can you settle something when you don't know what you're settling for?”

Most importantly, Bart said, is that his clients and their families oppose a quick settlement if it lets Dean off the hook. He said that even some of Couhig's clients might agree.

“I think if their clients knew the truth, that Bob Dean is putting no money into this settlement, they would say that's wrong. We want justice,” Bart said.

A hearing on the settlement proposal and opposition to it is set for next Tuesday in Jefferson Parish. With such strong opposing positions among the plaintiffs’ attorneys, the hearing could include fireworks rarely seen in court between such high-powered attorneys.

WWL-TV left a message for Dean’s attorneys, but have not yet received a response.