Plaquemines Parish Deputy injured in crash

NEW ORLEANS — A Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s deputy is in serious condition after being struck by a 4-wheel All-Terrain Vehicle early Tuesday morning.

PPSO spokesman Chaun Domingue said the deputy was responding to reports of 2 young men on ATVs, driving recklessly on Woodland Highway. He said they were swerving in and out of traffic and driving toward oncoming vehicles.

According to investigators, the deputy was outside his patrol vehicle, preparing to deploy a spike strip, when one of the 4-wheelers deliberately ran over him in an attempt to escape the scene.

The deputy sustained serious leg injuries. The unidentified ATV rider was also hurt. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this point.

The PPSO declined to name the injured deputy but did say he has been with the department for about 10 years.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m., near Woodland Highway and F. Edward Hebert Road, not far from the Woodland Bridge.

The driver of the ATV that hit the deputy now faces an attempted murder of a police officer charge along with multiple traffic offenses.

Police are still looking for the other ATV rider.

The Louisiana State Police was on the scene and has now taken over as the lead agency investigating the case.