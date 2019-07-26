BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana have arrested a teenager accused of killing a man and then dumping the body in a park.

News outlets report Baton Rouge police announced the arrest of a 16-year-old suspect Thursday. The suspect's name hasn't been released because of his age.

Police say 18-year-old Davonta Deon London was found dead on June 26. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office says he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Baton Rouge police Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. says the suspect is expected to be charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.

London's mother, Lisa London, told The Advocate that her son had recently earned his GED and was working in construction and landscaping before his death.