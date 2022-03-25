x
Crime

16-year-old shot, killed in Northeast Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. early Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Isherwood Street just after 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old inside a home who had been shot. DC Fire and EMS responded to help the teen but he died at the scene. 

The victim has been identified as Khalil Rich, of Northeast, D.C. 

No suspect information has been released at this time. The motive behind the shooting is unclear.

Police ask anyone with information to contact officers at 202-727-9099 or through the department's text tip line by sending a text message to 50411. MPD currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for each homicide committed in D.C. 

