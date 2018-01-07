BOISE - Nine people, including six children, have been transported to local hospitals after police say a 30-year-old man stabbed several people at an apartment complex in Boise.

Timmy Earl Kinner was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Saturday, just minutes after police were called to Wylie Street Station Apartment Complex near West State Street and Wylie Lane.

Police said Sunday morning that Kinner, who is from Los Angeles, was a temporary resident at the apartment complex, but had been asked to leave on Friday. He is charged with a total of 15 felonies: nine counts of aggravated battery and six counts of injury to a child.

According to police, officers found all nine victims inside the apartment complex and in the parking lot.

Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said in a news conference that there are no fatalities, but four of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

Bones added that the victims' age ranges vary dramatically and that some of the victims are refugees who live in the complex.

Police noted in a news release Sunday morning that Kinner is not a refugee, and that his exact motives for the attack are still under investigation.

State Street was closed in the area of the crime scene overnight, and motorists were told to expect delays and avoid the area. Bones said the area surrounding the apartment complex will be impacted for at least the next 24 hours.

Investigators searched a nearby canal for evidence, possibly a knife that was used by the suspect.

At this time, Boise Police say they do not know if the man was connected to the victims in any way, and do not know of a motivation for the stabbings.

