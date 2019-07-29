WACO, Texas — UPDATE: Police have arrested SirOcean Unique Calhoun, who was wanted for murder after a shooting left a man dead and an 11-year-old in critical condition.

A 17-year-old who was believed to be armed and dangerous after a Waco shooting was arrested without incident Wednesday, according to Waco police.

SirOcean Unique Calhoun was wanted for murder after a shooting left a man dead and an 11-year-old in critical condition.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Houston St. around 4 p.m. Monday after an argument about a bicycle made a family gathering turn violent.

The incident left a 31-year-old man dead and an 11-year-old boy fighting for his life with a gunshot wound to the face, police said.

The man, identified as Willie Steve Kiser of Waco, was shot at least twice, once in the back and once in the arm. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said there were multiple people around when the shooter opened fire, and the child may have been shot accidentally. The boy was taken to a hospital out of the area. Police described his injuries as "life threatening" and said he was in critical condition Tuesday.

Police said Calhoun ran from the scene.

Officials believed Calhoun was hiding in a family member's apartment in the 1700 block of Dallas Circ., where a standoff involving SWAT and negotiators lasted for several hours.

Negotiators attempted to communicate with the suspect from outside the apartment, but determined Calhoun was not inside after a search, according to officials.

The scene was cleared around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details become available.