Police arrest armed intruder after school at Ponchatoula Junior High

Police Chief Bry Layrisson said a teacher spotted Danny Brady, 41, of 755 E. Beech St., Ponchatoula, on campus a few minutes before 5 p.m. and called police.

NEW ORLEANS — An armed intruder was arrested at Ponchatoula Junior High after school hours without incident on Thursday, according to reports from The Daily Star.

41-year-old Danny Brady, of 755 E. Beech St., Ponchatoula, had a large fixed blade knife and police found him in possession of a glass water pipe containing an amount of unsmoked meth, Police Chief Bry Layrisson said.

A teacher spotted Brady on campus before 5 p.m. and called the police.

Officers said they also found a pellet rifle in Brady's vehicle parked outside the school.

When they arrived Investigators found that Brady had broken into the office of another teacher, that he allegedly had a relationship with. He apparently did not know the teacher was not there at the time, Layrisson said.

School officials evacuated students who were on a field for soccer practice.

Brady was booked on numerous charges at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. Layrisson said those charges include the following: unauthorized entry into a school; carrying a firearm on school property; possession of a uniformed controlled substance in a drug-free zone; terrorizing by causing a state of emergency; stalking; and criminal trespassing.