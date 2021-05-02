Police: Arrest made in St. Mary homicide Saturday

Hills turned himself in at the Jeanerette Marshal’s Office and was charged with 2nd-degree murder.

ST. MARY PARISH, La. — St. Mary Parish deputies arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Baldwin man.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 7:30 a.m. Saturday to help the Baldwin Police Department with a shooting that happened on Main Street.

Deputies said they found 23-year-old Brian Gibson, Jr. at the location. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In an investigation done by St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office detectives, they said they labeled Anthony Hills as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Hills turned himself in at the Jeanerette Marshal’s Office and was charged with 2nd-degree murder.