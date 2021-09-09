Police arrest man accused of killing New Orleans teacher who evacuated to NC

Malek Moore is accused of killing Gabryelle Allnütt, a 29-year-old woman from New Orleans who evacuated to the Charlotte, NC area during Hurricane Ida.

NEW ORLEANS — The man accused of killing a New Orleans teacher and artist who evacuated to North Carolina has been captured.

According to Greensboro Police, officers arrested Malek Moore in Greensboro Thursday.

Police say Allnütt was killed in NoDa, Charlotte's arts and entertainment district, on Sept. 5.

Allnütt was a youth instructor at the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts. In a Facebook post from August, they described her as a "self-taught ceramicist with a background in art history and child development."

She wrote about her experience with evacuation in Charlotte on an Instagram account she used to showcase her artwork.

"Posting here to say a big thank you to kind & generous people," she wrote on Sept. 4. "It’s incredible how people have provided shelter, friendship, employment and peace in a situation that is so unplanned and financially devastating for most."

Moore is also accused of killing 21-year-old Christian Mbimba on Friday, Sept. 3.

Moore is being held without bond at the Guildford County Jail.