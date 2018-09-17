NEW ORLEANS – Police arrested the man they say stabbed a 52-year-old woman to death in St. Claude Sunday night.

According to NOPD, Shawn Jackson, 31, was arrested for second degree murder.

Police were called to the 4100 block of N. Derbigny Street around 11:26 p.m. on Sept. 26. When they arrived, they found the victim on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds to her body. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to NOPD, detectives developed Jackson as a suspect and obtained warrant for his arrest in connection with the murder.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Nickolas Davis at 504-658-5300.

© 2018 WWL