Police arrest two men accused of murder in New Orleans East

Both men for booked with second-degree murder.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police arrested two men accused of killing 26-year-old Derrell Brooks in New Orleans East earlier this month.

According to NOPD, Traves Scott and Charles Penn shot and killed Brooks in the 8000 block of Trapier Street near Hayne Boulevard on June 8.

Homicide detectives identified Scott, 40, and Penn, 30, as suspects in the case and arrested them on Thursday, June 23.

They're both being held on one count of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and felon in possession of a firearm.